The ten best albums of 2021 include Sam Fender, Olivia Rodrigo, Self Esteem, and Lil Nas X.

The best albums of 2021 include Sam Fender, Olivia Rodrigo, Self Esteem, and Lil Nas X.

Our music critic was moved this year by albums that found humour in the face of adversity, celebrated unabashed self-confidence, or reveled in the coiled energy of a teenager having a meltdown.

In 2021, restless music created or fine-tuned during a year of isolation flooded the charts.

Even for some of our most private pop stars, already intense emotions were dragged to new peaks as the pandemic ebbed and flowed around us. From Squid’s fizzing, political ire to Adele’s heart-wrenching crises laid bare on her big comeback album 30, feelings felt larger than ever.

But it wasn’t these people, nor the old guard courting the TikTok generation (we’re looking at you, Elton), who truly understood the frantic energy of 2021, the return of freedoms and the fear of them being taken away again.

Yes, a lot of men screamed over a lot of doomy guitars this year, and more power to them, but the albums that soundtracked my year had something else, something beyond the obvious or the wilfully random.

These ten artists tapped into something ineffable, whether it was the sound of Laura Mvula and Rebecca Taylor sharing the map to your true self or Wolf Alice pining for the pub, Lil Nas X tenderly singing about railing some dude, Julien Baker piecing her soul back together or Oliva Rodrigo reminding me how fantastic it is to have my teenage years behind me.

These albums simmered and bubbled into something new: a coping mechanism, a celebration, a big night out, or a life-changing mantra, with humour in the face of trauma, unabashed self-belief, or all the coiled energy of a teenager having a meltdown.

And, in my album of the year, I have all four at the same time.

The experimental artist has done that rare thing of actually delivering on the hype that has built up around her for the last decade with this thoughtful, slow-burn fourth record.

It’s easily Little Simz’s most personal work yet, full of quick-fire delivery and tongue-twisting wordplay, orchestras, Nigerian beats, spitfire rap, and swooning harmonies as she explores her past, family, and relationships to figure out what face she’s presenting to the world at this moment.

“I Love You” is the most moving song.

