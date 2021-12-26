The ten best films of 2021 include Annette, Minari, and The Power of the Dog.

The 10 Best Films of 2021: Annette, Minari, and The Power of the Dog

Gorgeous imagery and arresting performances from around the world transported i’s lead film critic in a difficult year for cinema.

The year 2021 has not been easy, but it has been a particularly good one for cinema.

This list encapsulates for me the vast and beautiful diversity of cinema and the worlds it can create: 1920s Montana, contemporary Hiroshima, or Arthurian legend’s medieval England.

This year has seen some of the most touching moments (Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari is a classic family drama), stunning imagery (The Green Knight’s snowfall through curdled grey skies), and arresting performances (Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter; Adam Driver in Annette).

But it was Jane Campion’s return to feature filmmaking after more than a decade that won me over.

The granular details and texture in The Power of the Dog help to rethink the western’s macho swagger in an intriguing way.

A Twitter thread is one source you might not expect a feature film to come from.

But that’s how Janiczka Bravo’s radioactively colored backlit road trip through Florida came to be, a film with two strippers, some enigmatic driving companions, and a wobbly, unsettling tone that alternates between lightly comic and horrifying.

Bravo’s story about innocence and experience – and who is allowed to have both – transforms this slim, fast-paced road movie into something entirely different.

Christos Nikou’s first film features a mysterious pandemic.

Apples poses questions about the nature of memory, mortality, and how we identify ourselves without the aid of learned social behaviors. It’s all very familiar – except for the fact that the plague is amnesia.

If that sounds intense, you’re right; but Nikou presents these questions in a small, intimate package with a strange, warm sense of humour.

The gorgeous adaptation of Haruki Murakami’s short story of the same name by Ryusuke Hamaguchi is about grief, processing pain, and, well, driving.

A young woman chauffeur (Tôko Miura) is chauffeuring a grieving theatre director (Hidetoshi Nishijima) as he tries to throw himself into.

