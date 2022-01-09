The ten most and least congested neighborhoods in Glasgow

The ten areas of Glasgow with the highest and lowest covid rates

Scotland reported 110,763 positive covid cases in the week ending January 4, with 13,568 of them in Glasgow.

Here are the areas of the city that have been hit the hardest by the omicron onslaught.

During the Hogmanay period, every Glasgow neighborhood had the highest rate of covid cases per 100,000 people.

During this time, the test positivity rate in Glasgow City was 32.1 percent, with a case positivity rate of 2,134.5 percent for the area.

Over the course of the week, 13,568 positive cases were reported.

Drumry East, the most populous neighborhood, had a case rate of 3,338.2 per 100,000 people and 115 confirmed cases.

Springburn East and Cowlairs had the lowest case rate, with 1,169.2 cases and 57 positive cases.