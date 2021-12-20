The terrifying account of a pilot who killed 70 people in a fiery crash after betting that he could land the plane BLIND.

THOUSANDS of passengers were killed in a fireball crash nearly 35 years ago after a pilot bet he could land the plane blind.

For years, the KGB kept the horrific aftermath of Russian Aeroflot Flight 6502’s fiery crash hidden.

That is, until photographs, smuggled from the wreckage by fire department chief Colonel AK Karpov, resurfaced, revealing the true horror.

Captain Alexander Klyuyev took off from Yekaterinburg in October 1986, bound for Grozny, Russia, with 87 passengers and seven crew members on board.

Kliuyev bet the first officer that he could land the Tu-134-A plane blind, relying solely on the plane’s equipment to guide him to the ground, just before landing.

Kliuyev, feeling arrogant, ordered that curtains be drawn over the cockpit windscreen to completely obscure his vision while he was 1,300 feet in the air.

He disregarded shrill alarms and defied air traffic control’s advice, flying straight down.

When the plane hit the tarmac, it came to a screeching halt, with the impact flipping the plane onto its back before bursting into flames.

A total of 63 people died on the spot, with seven more dying in the hospital.

Klyuyev was sentenced to 15 years in prison a year later, in June 1987, for breaking every rule he was ordered to follow.

According to the newspaper Soviet Russia, he was released after only six months.

Before dying of heart failure on the way to the hospital, his co-pilot frantically tried to save some of the injured passengers.