The terrifying story of a serial killer known as the ‘Son of Frankenstein,’ who butchered an entire family and stored their brains in the freezer.

A NOTORIOUS serial killer known as the “Son of Frankenstein” butchered his entire family and froze their brains.

In a frenzied attack that shook Greece, Theofilos Sehidis, 24, brutally murdered his parents, sister, uncle, and grandmother.

At the age of 47, the cold-blooded killer died in Korydallos prison three years ago.

Following the revelation of his heinous crimes, the young law student proceeded to freeze the brains of his victims for “further study” – just like his gothic horror namesake.

The heinous murders took place on the northeastern Aegean island of Thasos on May 19 and 20, 1996, when Sehidis suspected his own family of plotting against him.

“They attempted to assassinate me, but I dispatched them first.”

According to news reports at the time, he told cops, “They were sick.”

When the 24-year-old was apprehended, he confessed to his crime and described what he did to the bodies in terrifying detail.

After decapitating the bodies, Sehidis chopped them up and removed the brains before freezing them to study, according to Proto Thema.

He told stunned police officers, “I just removed a couple of brains and put them in the fridge.”

“I knew a little bit about psychiatry and medicine, and I just wanted to look at the anatomy of the human brain.”

That concludes our discussion.”

“One of the heads was already broken, and the brain was out,” he continued, “so why not put them in the fridge?”

After an argument, he pushed his 58-year-old uncle Vasilis over a cliff.

He then proceeded to decapitate him so that he would “never suffer again.”

Sehidis then hid the body behind a bush while shopping for a new shirt and a hunting rifle.

He then returned home and shot his 55-year-old father Dimitris, stabbed his 48-year-old mother Maria, his 27-year-old sister Emmy, and his 75-year-old grandmother Ermioni to death, later claiming they were holding a knife and attempting to attack him.

He then dismembered the bodies with a chainsaw, bagged the remains, and dumped them in a landfill in Kavala, Greece.

Meanwhile, he had called his uncle’s Belgian wife, Eleni, to pretend that his family was still alive and well in Germany.

After his uncle’s wife, Eleni, who lived in Belgium, reported her husband and his family missing to Belgian police, he was eventually apprehended.

However, police were suspicious of his actions and continued to investigate…

However, police were suspicious of his actions and continued to investigate…

