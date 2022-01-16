The terrifying true story of America’s most twisted serial killer, who drank blood, ate flesh, and boasted about murdering 100 children.

The terrifying true story of America’s most deranged serial killer, who drank blood, ate flesh, and boasted about killing 100 children.

Few serial killers were as heinous as Albert Fish, the so-called “Brooklyn Vampire.”

The evil paedophile and serial killer admitted to the murders of three children and the cannibalism of two others, but boasted to authorities that he had abused or eaten a child “in every US state” – and that his victim count could be as high as 100.

He wrote to his lawyer just before his execution on this day in 1936, at the age of 65, detailing the full details of his heinous crimes.

Attorney Jack Dempsey was so disgusted by them that he refused to share them with anyone, calling them “the most filthy string of obscenities” he’d ever read.

Fish would rape, kill, and cannibalism children because he got sexual pleasure from pain and thought he was being spoken to by God.

Albert was born in Washington, DC, in 1870, to a 75-year-old father who died when he was five years old, leaving him in a state orphanage.

He was beaten on a regular basis at St John’s Home for Boys in Brooklyn, New York, where children were even encouraged to hurt each other.

Albert discovered his love for pain in this heinous establishment, which would shape his future evil deeds.

He grew to enjoy the punishments and to associate them with pleasure, which eventually led to sexual gratification.

He had already been severely damaged by the time his mother brought him home from the orphanage in 1880.

He began an unhealthy relationship with an older teenage boy two years later, who introduced him to the sexual practices of urolagnia and coprophagia, which involve consuming human waste.

He became obsessed with sexual mutilation and flogged himself with a nail-studded paddle after regularly inserting needles into his groin and abdomen.

An X-ray of his pelvis later revealed 29 needles lodged in his flesh.

He returned to New York in 1890, at the age of 20, where his sexual appetites turned into crime.

He started molesting young boys by luring them out of their homes and rapping and torturing them with a nail-studded paddle.

Surprisingly, he married a woman his mother had introduced him to in 1898, and they had six children together.

Despite the fact that there are no reports of him abusing his own children, he continued to rape and torture other children during this time.

After meeting Thomas Kedden while working as a house painter in Delaware in 1910, he began a sadomasochistic relationship with him.

He lured Kedden to an abandoned farmhouse one day before locking him inside for two weeks of torturous torture.

Fish mutilated the body of his victim…

