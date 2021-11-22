The terror attack in Waukesha was ‘not a terror attack,’ according to a press conference, and suspect Darrell Brooks was acting alone.

The horror was ‘not a terror attack,’ according to a press conference in Waukesha, and suspect Darrell Brooks acted alone.

Darrell Edward Brooks, 39, also known as MathBoi Fly, was apprehended by police in Waukesha, Wisconsin, after a red Ford Escape sped through town and plowed into a crowd.

Brooks acted alone, officials said Monday afternoon, and the incident was not being treated as a terrorist attack.

They also stated that there was no police pursuit involving the suspect’s vehicle during the parade.

However, police believe he was involved in a domestic dispute before the attack.

In Sunday’s tragedy, at least 48 people were injured, including 12 children, as families and performers gathered for an annual holiday event.

Following the rampage, 18 children were treated at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, according to officials.

As the SUV plowed through a barrier and sped away, cops opened fire.

Officers later swooped on a Milwaukee address where the SUV that went on the rampage was parked in the driveway.

The vehicle’s front end was crumpled all the way up to the windscreen, with the bumper and license plate hanging off.

Brooks was detained there, and during his arrest, he reportedly complained of a sore shoulder.

More charges are pending against him, including five counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

His videos are available on YouTube, and one of them appears to feature the same car that plowed into the parade.

The first three letters of the license plate ADP, as well as the vehicle’s description, are identical to what was allegedly heard on the police scanner.

Brooks, who wrote about killing people in troubling rap lyrics, is linked to the Milwaukee address where he was arrested, according to court documents.

The song Gon Kill U was on his YouTube channel’s playlist, which has since been removed.

“They gonna need a cleaner for the s*** we did, all my killers Gacey where them bodies hid,” he says in one of his songs.

“Sliding through the city with no safety on,” says another song on his SoundCloud page.

“F*** Donald Trump” and “f*** the pigs” are lyrics from another of his songs, ‘X.’

On one of his Twitter accounts, he posted a video ranting about then-President Barack Obama’s speech, which he called “a crock of b******.”

Waukesha Police confirmed the arrest of “a person of interest.”

