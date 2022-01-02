The Tesla service center was among the buildings damaged in Colorado’s’most destructive wildfire in history,’ and two people are still missing.

Two people are still missing after the’most destructive wildfire in Colorado history’ destroyed a Tesla service center.

Following the Marshall Fire, which destroyed nearly 1,000 homes, a TESLA service center sustained significant damage.

The wildfire that started on December 30 in Boulder County engulfed many homes and buildings.

A drone captured aerial video of the destroyed neighborhoods, including Elon Musk’s electric car company’s service center.

The video shows the side of the building that has been burned out by the wildfire, with a few vehicles still parked in the lot.

Although the Marshall Fire has become the state’s most destructive fire in history, heavy snowfall has put out the majority of the flames.

According to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, three people were reported missing after the fire, and one of their bodies was recovered.

According to Pelle, one person is still missing in Superior and the other in Marshall.

Nadine Turnbull, 91, was one of the people reported missing.

The other person’s identity has not been revealed.

Hutch Armstrong, Nadine’s grandson-in-law, told 9News that he and his family reported the 91-year-old woman missing after his wife’s cousin said she couldn’t get her out of their home in Old Town Superior during the fire.

“They attempted to leave the house through the front door with a neighbor.

It had been engulfed.

“When I checked the back door, it was completely engulfed,” Armstrong said to the outlet.

According to Armstrong, the cousin got out of the back door and attempted to return for Turnbull, but was burned on her arms and legs.

For the most up-to-date news and information, visit our Superior, Colorado fire blog…

Armstrong, on the other hand, claims that firefighters dragged her away.

According to Armstrong, the family was forced to flee the burning scene because they were afraid for their grandmother’s safety.

“Not knowing is difficult.

He said, “I’d rather know.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to investigators.

Utility officials, according to Pelle, found no downed power lines near where the fire started.

He said authorities were investigating a number of leads and had executed a search warrant at “one specific location,” but he didn’t elaborate.

The Broomfield Police Department released video of thick smoke clouds and fire along the highway.

First responders had difficulty seeing because the smoke was “so thick,” according to officers.

Local officials evacuated Superior and Louisville, and Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.