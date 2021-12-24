The theft of a three-year-old girl’s beloved dog has ruined her Christmas.

The Christmas of a three-year-old girl has been ruined after thieves stole her beloved dog.

The Christmas of a distraught young mother and her daughter has been ruined after their valuable family dog was stolen by unscrupulous thieves.

After being kidnapped two days before Christmas, Afsha Waheed, 28, is hoping that their blue micro bully, dubbed ‘Russia,’ will be returned to them.

Her home was broken into at 1 p.m., while she and her three-year-old daughter Amaya were out in the city center, she told cops.

When they returned home, they discovered that their home had been broken into, their television had been stolen, and their beloved family dog had gone missing.

Afsha, who is heartbroken, shared CCTV images of the man she believes is involved on social media and is hoping for a Christmas miracle to return them to Russia.

“My three-year-old Amaya and I are both devastated,” Afsha told BirminghamLive.

“All we want to do is locate Russia, and we need your assistance in doing so.”

“My daughter is constantly inquiring about Russia’s return to the United States.”

Everything, including the shattered glass, was visible to her.

Our dog has been kidnapped, and she is aware of it.

“It happened in broad daylight, and I can’t believe it.”

I was in town at the time getting my daughter’s hair cut.”

She continued, “I’m concerned that Russia will be sold to someone.”

They are almost certainly going to breed her because she is so expensive.

“However, Russia is unsuitable for breeding due to a long-term medical condition; they should simply return her.”

The mother expressed her regret, saying the nine-month-old puppy “hasn’t got any aggression in her.”

“She is of pitbull ancestry, so if she was inclined that way, she could have done a lot of damage with her teeth,” she said.

Russia has a diamond-shaped mark on the back of her neck and a white mark on the front of her chest.

Afsha is concerned because the puppy is on medication and requires frequent visits to the vests.

“I just hope someone can help us get back to Russia,” the worried parent added.

Similar dogs can fetch thousands of pounds, according to breeders.

