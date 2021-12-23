The Three Wise Men remind me of the importance of journeys every Christmas.

The Three Wise Men remind me of the importance of journeys during the Christmas season.

Another difficult year has passed, but travel is ingrained in our DNA, and the benefits are immeasurable.

I watched my daughter’s first school nativity performance on Zoom last week (because how else?).

After wiping away a tear after an enthusiastic performance of “Calling All Little Angels,” I began to reflect on the Three Wise Men’s journey.

According to legend, the magi followed a star to Bethlehem, possibly traveling hundreds of miles.

“Journey of the Magi,” a poem by TS Eliot written after a church service and half a bottle of gin almost 100 years ago, describes a long and arduous journey that is both a physical and spiritual passage: “…a journey, and such a long journey The ways deep and the weather sharp.”

Though we may not realize it, life is simpler these days.

Journeys come with new (and usually temporary) limitations, but for those of us who are fortunate enough to be able to take them (for the purpose of a vacation), the end result is usually a triumph.

Our daily family routine during the first Covid lockdown was to walk to an independent school’s playing fields – new territory for us – and now that the gates are closed to all but its students, our children remember it fondly every time we pass.

We flew to Spain for a week after eighteen months.

This was our eldest’s sixth trip to another country.

It could have been the first, given her enthusiasm for new experiences and unfamiliar surroundings.

Months later, a fondness for Serrano ham and the Spanish playground song “Veo Veo” endures, the pain of a lateral flow test long forgotten.

I hear stories of frustration all around me: trips canceled, families torn apart, and livelihoods on the verge of extinction.

But also of happy memories and unexpected discoveries.

The biblical magi traveled for a reason, and we follow in their footsteps today.

Migration and escapism are hard-wired into our DNA, and they can be satisfied even on the shortest of trips – whether it’s to get away from it all for a week or two, to visit loved ones, or to satisfy a deeper desire for spiritual wellbeing, travel makes us happy (though TS Eliot.

