The ThunderCats Are Loose in This Impressive CGI Recreation of the Show’s Classic Theme

Generally speaking, I’m a sceptic of the “recreated in CGI” genre of fan work. But this one really is something special.

What really works here is how faithful it feels to the original art style. There’s a clever stylisation at work here. It’s in the lighting, I think, which feels rough and lends a more heavily textured feel to the models. It’s a project that really does seek to rebuild what makes the original style work in a new medium, instead of just modelling something that feels fundamentally different or generic.

And that song, right? You forget how catchy it is, then you hear it, and, like, gosh. ThunderCats, as they say in the business, are go.