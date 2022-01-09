The time to restore the Iran nuclear deal is ‘running out,’ according to the United Kingdom.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, speaks with Naftali Bennett, the Israeli Minister of Education.

LONDON, U.K.

The time to restore the nuclear agreement with Iran is “running out,” Britain said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the comments during a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Naftali Bennett.

The two leaders also “discussed the ongoing talks on the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna,” according to a government statement.

“The Prime Minister stated that the UK wants to see the Vienna talks lead to the full restoration of the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), but that we need Iran to engage in good faith,” the statement reads.

“The diplomatic door is open,” Johnson added, “but time is running out to reach an agreement.”

According to the statement, the two prime ministers “welcomed plans to negotiate a UK-Israel Free Trade Agreement” and “looked forward to a joint innovation summit in the UK later this year.”

Last week, Iran and the P4(plus)1 (Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany) resumed marathon talks in Vienna.

The focus of the new round of talks is on Iran’s main demand of lifting sanctions imposed by the former US administration after it unilaterally exited the landmark 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018.