The toll increase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike takes effect this weekend.

The toll increase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike goes into effect this weekend.

Starting Sunday, drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will have to pay a higher toll.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission decided in July to raise tolls by 5% in 2022.

E-ZPass and toll-by-plate customers will both be affected.

At 12:01 a.m., the new rate takes effect.

Except for the Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576) west of Pittsburgh, it will be in effect throughout the entire system.

This will be the 14th year in a row that turnpike tolls will rise, but it will be the first time in six years that the increase will be less than 6%, according to the commission.

E-ZPass users save money on tolls compared to pay-by-plate customers.

The turnpike will transition to a cashless tolling system in 2020.

A bill is sent to drivers who do not have E-ZPass.

Hundreds of employees, mostly toll collectors, were then laid off by the turnpike.

The need for toll increases, according to the turnpike commission, stems from its obligation to help finance the state’s transportation needs.

Traveling the entire distance from Ohio to Philadelphia in a passenger vehicle would cost (dollar)93 without EZ-Pass and (dollar)45.70 with it.

The turnpike commission claims:

