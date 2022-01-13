The top 20 songs that people in the United Kingdom are most likely to play on guitar

People in the UK are most likely to play the top 20 songs on guitar.

The stairwell is not given a chance to shine.

Through its online learning platform, Fender Play, Fender has revealed the most popular songs being played on guitar in the UK right now.

Music legends like David Bowie, Dolly Parton, and Oasis, as well as newer acts like Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran, are among those who inspire us to pick up a guitar and play today, according to the data.

Fender Play is a guitar, bass, and ukulele learning platform with over a quarter-million active users around the world.

Only 15% of adults in the UK are satisfied with their current skill set, according to research from the guitar giant, with learning an instrument being one of the most desired new skills.

Learning a new skill is beneficial to the brain for 39% of people, and Fender’s research found that having a skill or hobby to focus on would help them switch off from day-to-day life, which is something that 70% of people struggle with, taking more than an hour to relax once they get home from work.

Top 20 songs on Fender Play 2021 in the UK

a)

David Bowie’s “Life On Mars?”

2. If you’re looking for something to

Oasis’ song “Wonderwall”

3. If you’re looking for a

Chuck Berry – “Johnny B Goode”

a.

Nirvana’s song “Come As You Are”

a)

The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun”

a)

Green Day’s “American Idiot”

7. Inventive+ paraphrase

Radiohead’s “Creep”

a.

Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”

a)

Lukas Graham’s “7 Years”

ten

Oasis, “Don’t Look Back in Anger”

11th.

America’s “A Horse Without a Name”

12. Inventive+ phrasing

Motörhead – “Ace of Spades”

13

Creedence Clearwater Revival – “Bad Moon Rising”

14

John Legend’s “All of Me”

15th.

“Congratulations on your birthday!”

the sixteenth

Billie Eilish’s song “ocean eyes”

the seventeenth

The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Number eighteen.

Green Day, “Basket Case”

(19.)

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

twenty-first.

The Cult – “She Sells Sanctuary”