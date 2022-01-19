The top Chinese diplomat has arrived in Eritrea’s capital.

In Eritrea’s capital, China’s top diplomat arrives.

After a year of conflict in Tigray, experts say China is paying attention to the Horn of Africa.

China’s foreign minister arrived late Tuesday in Eritrea’s capital for a two-day official visit.

Eritrea’s Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and other senior government officials greeted Wang Yi and his delegation at Asmara International Airport.

In a brief statement on Twitter, Information Minister Yemane Meskel said, “Meetings scheduled with his counterpart and President Isaias (Afwerki).”

President Isaias Afwerki and Foreign Minister Mr. Wang Yi will meet and talk.

According to a statement posted on the Eritrean Information Ministry’s official website, “Osman Saleh on strengthening bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest to the two countries.”

China’s attention to the Horn of Africa region, according to Osman Mohamed, a retired Somali National Army colonel and regional expert, is “worth noting.”

“China maintains cordial relations with all governments in the region.”

For example, Ethiopia and Kenya, where China has soft power and influence as a result of its investments,” Mohamed said.

“Eritrea has been isolated for many years, but things have changed dramatically as a result of a proposed regional alliance between Somalia, Ethiopia, and Eritrea.”

Eritrea has been accused of supporting Addis Ababa in the war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), while a UN report claimed that Somali military trainees in Eritrea crossed the border and took part in the Ethiopian conflict, accusations Mogadishu dismissed as “rubbish and baseless.”

China’s top diplomat was in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, in December last year, where he stated that Ethiopia does not require foreign intervention to resolve its internal conflict.

China, along with Russia and India, voted against sanctions against Ethiopia proposed by Ireland to the United Nations Security Council in November, a move backed by the United States and other Western countries.