The top diplomat of Italy meets with the UN’s Libya adviser.

The ambassador of Italy meets with the UN’s Libya adviser.

Luigi Di Maio and Stephanie Williams discuss the country’s political situation.

ITALY

Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s foreign minister, met with Stephanie Williams, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Libya, in Rome on Monday.

The two exchanged views on the political situation in Libya, according to a statement from Italy’s Foreign Ministry.

Italy fully supports the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and Williams’ efforts, praising her commitment to the election’s long-term viability.

According to the statement, during the meeting, Di Maio emphasized the importance of respecting Libyans’ expectations for stability and democracy.

According to the report, Di Maio expressed his hope that, thanks to UN mediation, the major political actors will soon unite around a credible political agenda, preventing divisions and allowing for rapid voting on solid and common ground.

The priority, according to Di Maio, is to avoid a protracted political stalemate, which would detract even more from the country’s hopes for long-term stability.