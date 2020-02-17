The top five male and female celebrity bodies people want to have

A leading personal training company has revealed the top five male and female celebrities that people aspire to look like – with the respective top spots being taken out by Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.

Ultimate Performance asked thousands in Australia and around the world to name the physiques they most admire.

With the top five women, they found that more females than ever are after an athletic physique like J Lo (number one), Jennifer Aniston (number two) and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot (number five).

‘For many women, there appears to have been a shift towards a more athletic and trained look,’ founder and global CEO of Ultimate Performance Nick Mitchell told FEMAIL.

So how can you train like the top five female and male celebrities?

Pop songstress and all around superstar Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to working hard for her body.

The 50-year-old reportedly got into shape for the Super Bowl halftime show by way of incorporating yin, aerial, vinyasa yoga, battleropes, boxing, bootcamp, barre, Pilates and TRX into her workout schedule.

J Lo has said on social media that she often focuses on a trio of muscle groups in her workouts.

She also swears by eating plenty of protein and vegetables, and avoiding fried food and sugar.

At age 51, Jennifer Aniston continues to defy her age and look incredible.

When it comes to exercise, she swears by a combination of daily yoga, boxing, cardio and meditation sessions.

‘I have a spin bike, an elliptical bike and a treadmill – and I do cardio for at least 20 minutes a day. Even that short burst makes a difference,’ Jennifer said.

She also uses the 16:8 fasting diet, which means she eats for eight hours of the day, while fasting for the remaining 16 hours.

Jennifer previously told the Radio Times: ‘I do intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning.

‘I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.’

In third place was Jessica Alba, whose body is thanks to a combination of high-intensity workouts, spin classes, hot yoga and weights.

The Honest founder said she always starts her day with a smoothie, before cooking all of her own meals throughout the day.

‘I love popcorn. I eat that at the office every day,’ Jessica previously told Byrdie.

The Lemonade songstress is a regular on the most desirable list for women, and it’s no surprise why.

Beyonce famously went plant-based ahead of the music festival Coachella, ditching meat, dairy, carbs and alcohol.

With her workouts, the pop star favours core-based work including standing side crunches and full body sit-ups incorporating a medicine ball.

She also likes boxing and running to stay svelte and in shape.

Gal Gadot was one of a number of more athletic physiques in the top five.

And the 32-year-old actress has a dedicated exercise and diet regime.

In order to get in shape for Wonder Woman, Gal said she occasionally worked out for up to six hours a day – incorporating strength training at the gym, fight choreography and martial arts, and horseback riding into her routine.

Protein and fresh greens are the most important components of her diet in order to get strong and stay lean.

On the male side of things, it should come as no surprise that Byron Bay-based Chris Hemsworth topped the list of most desirable male bodies.

‘For many men, the classic action hero look popular in the 80s and 90s with the likes of Sly Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger has given way to a more aesthetic and realistic look,’ Nick Mitchell said.

Chris is famously dedicated to his body, and loves a large green shake made up of 5-6 different types of leafy greens and vegetables, low-glycemic fruits, nuts, seeds, fats and small amounts of sea salt first thing in the morning.

He eats plenty of meat for muscle building, as well as supplements and vegetables.

In the gym, his trainer Luke Zocchi told FEMAIL Chris loves compound movements that work the entire body.

‘The best exercise for all-body fat loss are bear crawls,’ Luke told Daily Mail Australia.

‘They’re low impact but work the entire body. Exercising first thing in the morning is also a great way of encouraging your body to burn fat more efficiently.’

While Brad Pitt may now be 56, he has not let his body slip one bit over the years.

The actor works on different areas of his body on different days – including chest, back, shoulders, biceps and triceps and legs.

Diet-wise, Brad focuses on eating mainly chicken and fish, brown rice and pasta, green vegetables and oatmeal when he is preparing for a role.

In third place was actor Ryan Reynolds, whose physique has earned him millions of fans around the world.

When he’s not preparing for a role, Ryan loves to hike, swim and run, but when he is training and needs to bulk up, Ryan swears by five or six days of lifting weights at the gym.

Ryan eats every two hours, and six to eight times per day.

His meals contain plenty of lean beef, skinless chicken breasts, egg whites, and protein shakes.

For healthy fats, he consumes plenty of avocado and nuts.

The High School Musical Star came in fourth place, thanks to his slim but muscular build.

Like Ryan, Zac eats plenty of lean protein, wholegrains, fats, fruit and vegetables.

He also supplements with whey protein, which helps to give his weight lifting a boost.

Rounding out the top five was Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who regularly flaunts his toned physique on social media.

The 35-year-old loves cardiovascular training – such as running and rowing – and weights.

He also takes his diet very seriously.

‘A good workout must be combined with a good diet,’ he previously told Goal.

‘I eat a high protein diet, with lots of wholegrain carbs, fruit and vegetables, and avoid sugary foods.’