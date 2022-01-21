The top ten Meat Loaf songs (not including Bat Out of Hell)

The ten greatest Meat Loaf songs (not including Bat Out of Hell)

You know you want to – no, you need to – listen to Meat Loaf’s top ten songs.

Meat Loaf struggled for decades to break free from the shadow of his breakout hit.

Here are ten of his best songs that you should listen to again.

Meat Loaf was a struggling songwriter desperate to be noticed before Bat Out of Hell.

The single “More Than You Deserve,” which featured an Elton John-inspired piano riff and Meat Loaf singing in his best country style, was one of his earliest attempts at stardom.

Meat Loaf’s record label refused to release it, but his love for the song grew stronger over time, and he rerecorded it a decade later.

Meat Loaf’s future fame was planted in the song “More Than You Deserve.”

Jim Steinman wrote it for his musical of the same name.

When Meat Loaf auditioned for a part, they met.

The album version of Bat Out of Hell’s first single includes a spoken word intro by Jim Steinman, which was originally written as dialogue for the Peter Pan musical for which the songs on the album were written.

“More arrangement, methods, a word or two here and there,” Meat Loaf would say of the song’s creation.

“It was my job to focus the songs in the same way that a character would be focused.

Every song had a distinct personality.

I’d ask Jim to change the melody and add a word.”

Meat Loaf was established as one of the great headbangers of his era thanks to Bat Out of Hell.

But there were also slower-paced delights on the album, such as the artist’s enduring hit about being in love – but not THAT much in love.

It spent nearly a year in the top 40 in the United States.

It was written after Steinman’s friend, actress Mimi Kennedy, suggested that he write a song that was similar to Elvis Presley’s “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You.”

What happens when 70s raunch meets prog rock? The answer is his eight-minute Bat Out of Hell cut, which has an operatic structure and features Roy Bittan (keyboards and piano) and Max Weinberg (drums) from Bruce Springsteen’s E-Street Band.

The lyrics are hormonal projections.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

