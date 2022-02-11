The topic of illegal traffic searches by cops will be discussed at a Penn Law School conference.

A reporter from INFOSURHOY who has investigated “pretextual” car stops has been invited to speak on a panel about driver policing at a University of Pennsylvania Law School symposium on Friday.

According to the schedule of events, Joshua Vaughn will be one of four panelists discussing whether traffic stops make the public safer, “given the deadly risk posed to Black drivers and widely documented abuses of police discretion.”

According to a description of the event, “Moving Toward Liberation: Transportation and Mobility Justice” will be held virtually on Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In a series of articles for The Appeal in 2020, Joshua Vaughn discussed police pulling over drivers for minor traffic violations in order to search for drugs or evidence of other crimes.

In the series, he and a Spotlight PAreporter looked into 32 cases that arose from stops by troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police interdiction unit in Cumberland, Franklin, and Dauphin Counties between 2016 and 2020.

According to the news organizations, eight of the cases were dismissed in court due to the police’s failure to establish probable cause, while nine others were still active but were awaiting suppression motions.

Because the charges were dismissed or withdrawn in more than a third of the cases, they were sealed from public view.

The searches are compared to a version of highway stop-and-frisk, according to the series.

However, according to The Appeal and Spotlight PA, by casting a wide net, some people may be unfairly targeted despite having done nothing wrong.

State police claim that these pretextual stops and searches help them find drugs and weapons, but a two-month investigation by The Appeal and Spotlight PA found that many of them are carried out illegally and are eventually thrown out in court.

The 41st Annual Edward V Sparer Symposium, which is one of the law school’s cornerstone events, will include five panels and a keynote address on traffic stops.

The symposium, according to the law school, brings together…

