The total number of COVID-19 cases in Australia has surpassed 1 million.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the country must ‘push through’ an omicron outbreak that is rapidly spreading.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Monday, Australia’s COVID-19 case count surpassed one million, prompting Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to declare that the country must “push through” a rapidly spreading omicron variant outbreak.

Over 67,000 new cases were confirmed in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 1.04 million, with more than half of them occurring in the last week alone.

The disease has claimed the lives of a total of 2,387 people.

“We’re dealing with large numbers of cases,” Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra. “However, we’re not seeing the same proportional impact as previous variants in terms of hospitalizations, ICU, and ventilated patients.”

“We are well, well, well within capacity,” he said of the 5,097 coronavirus patients in hospitals, with 78 on ventilators.

“Living with COVID means continuing to ensure we press forward with the vaccination program,” Morrison said, adding that the vaccination of children has begun.

Chief Medical Officer Prof.

Paul Kelly, who spoke at the same press conference as the prime minister, said Australia has over 500,000 active cases, which he described as “a very different situation than even a few weeks ago.”

But, he added, “the vast majority of those 500,000 active cases are mild or even asymptomatic.”

Previous waves of the pandemic had been stifled in Australia by lockdowns, strict border controls, and quarantines.

“So there’s that issue of being prepared – having some paracetamol or ibuprofen in your medicine cabinet.

If you have COVID symptoms, don’t wait until you get symptoms before treating yourself.”

According to the Health Ministry, 92.1 percent of people aged 16 and up have been fully vaccinated, and 94.7 percent have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Islamuddin Sajid wrote the article.