The town of Newark has decided that a large horse farm in the state of New Jersey can be redeveloped into warehouses.

The Manalapan Township Committee voted last week to allow warehouses and sports complexes on a 225-acre swath along Route 33 that is primarily occupied by pastures, pens, stables, and practice tracks at Gaitway Farm, New Jersey’s main training facility for standardbred horses that race at the state’s two harness tracks, Freehold Raceway and Meadowlands Racetrack, and others around the country.

Last Wednesday, the committee voted 4-0 to approve the Gaitway Area Redevelopment Plan, which amends local zoning to allow warehousing and indoor recreation southwest of the intersection of Route 33 and Woodward Drive, capping a year-long process that included the township planning board’s recommendation that the area was “in need of redevelopment.”

The farm is owned by the heirs of Kenneth W Fischer, a coffee and tea merchant who also owned horses and Freehold Raceway, which is just a few miles west of Gaitway. Gaitway is a play on the word gait, which refers to a horse’s running style, such as trotters or pacers.

Kenneth Jr., Gary, and Jeffrey Fischer, Fischer’s sons, took over the farm after his death in Freehold in 2011.

The redevelopment area includes Gaitway Farm’s 200 acres, as well as smaller properties deemed blighted or underutilized, such as Manalapan Manor, an abandoned nursing home on Route 33 just east of Gaitway, a sprawling equestrian facility largely hidden from the busy east-west artery.

The 550-horse farm is located across Route 33 from Knob Hill Golf Club, an 18-hole course and residential community built by Fischer’s father.

Other uses under the plan include light industry and the agricultural activity that already takes place there, in addition to warehouses and indoor sporting venues.

The plan calls for 100 acres of the redevelopment area to be preserved as open space to help offset any new construction that may result.

During the meeting, Mayor Jack McNaboe and other township officials emphasized that the plan did not authorize the town to condemn the property and turn it over to a designated developer, a controversial practice that has been criticized by property rights advocates and others.

According to the mayor, Township Attorney Roger McLaughlin, and the township’s planner…

