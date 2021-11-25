The tragedy at the Channel crossing demonstrates that post-Brexit Britain still relies on European cooperation.

The tragedy at the Channel crossing demonstrates that, despite Brexit, Britain continues to rely on European cooperation.

Some Brexit supporters’ rhetoric implied that leaving the EU would provide a simple solution to illegal migration.

“Incident in the English Channel involving small boats.”

For many people, the official title of Priti Patel’s House of Commons statement summed up exactly what’s wrong with this government’s approach to migrants and asylum seekers.

Those six words, which reeked of Home Office jargon, failed miserably to convey the tragedy of 27 people drowning in the frigid waters off the coast of France: 17 men, seven women (one of whom was pregnant), two teenage boys, and one girl.

This wasn’t just an ‘accident,’ but a reflection of politicians’ empty promises and collective failure to reduce cross-Channel crossings.

Patel got the tone right right away, referring to “the tragic drownings” in the English Channel and expressing her “profound sorrow,” with thoughts for the loved ones of those who had died.

However, it was quickly apparent that the Home Secretary had nothing new to say.

“I reached out to France once more and made my offer of joint France-UK cooperation and joint patrols very clear,” she said.

The less-than-veiled message, as with Boris Johnson’s remarks after meeting with Emmanuel Macron, was that Paris was to blame, and that if only they would start listening to British common sense, everything would be fine.

Both sounded like they were making the political equivalent of that classic British abroad blunder: if you don’t speak the same language as someone, just shout louder in English.

Patel’s assertion that “there is no quick fix” for the problem contrasted sharply with her upbeat campaign promises for 2019.

She promised at the time that she would cut illegal crossings in half by the end of October that year, and that they would become an “infrequent phenomenon” within six months.

Instead, the numbers have increased by a factor of a hundred in the last three years.

Similarly, some Brexiteers’ rhetoric in 2016 posed the risk that leaving the EU would somehow provide a simple solution to very complex problems, of which illegal migration was just one.

Today, Patel emphasized that complexity, but many will believe it is six years too late.

