The travel insurers that will cover you if your holiday is cancelled due to coronavirus

BRITS who’ve booked a holiday abroad may want to look at buying travel insurance to cover the costs if the trip is cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The rapidly changing rules regarding foreign travel means there’s never been a more important time to make sure you’ve got the right insurance.

It comes as thousands of holidaymakers have had their trips to France thrown into chaos after the government imposed a last-minute travel ban.

The new rule follows suit to similar bans on all non-essential travel to Spain, Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas due to rising coronavirus cases.

And there are fears that Turkey could be the next tourist destination to be added to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s (FCO) list of travel bans.

Best practice is to buy travel insurance as soon as you’ve booked your holiday in case anything goes wrong before you depart – you won’t be able to make a claim retrospectively.

But not all travel insurance providers will cover you if your trip is cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while some will only let you make a claim for medical costs if you contract the illness while abroad.

Here, we take you through the policies that will cover you if your trip is cancelled because of the pandemic after you’ve made the booking.

The number of travel insurance policies taken out in March ballooned by an almighty 277 per cent in the wake of the outbreak, according to comparison site GoCompare.com.

In the following months, most major insurers stopped selling new policies altogether or added clauses to remove cover for trouble caused by Covid-19.

Some providers are offering new policies that cover medical costs if you catch the virus while abroad but stop short of covering cancellation costs.

However, over the past month a handful of insurers have said they will cover coronavirus cancellation costs but it all depends on the circumstances.

Before buying a policy, you will need to look out for any pandemic exemption clauses that mean you won’t be covered.

There are three keys areas you need to look when buying travel insurance, according to consumer group Which?:

Before purchasing your policy you should always read the small print.

These are the insurers that will cover coronavirus cancellation costs, according to MoneySavingExpert:

Your travel insurance is unlikely to cover you if you travel against government advice.

For example, if the FCO puts an all but essential travel ban on a country but you decide to go ahead with the holiday then you won’t be covered.

This is because a holiday isn’t considered to be essential travel.

Most of the providers outlined above will only pay out if your holiday has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, not if you can no longer go on the trip.

This means that if you can’t go on your holiday any more because a quarantine period has been imposed after you’ve booked it you won’t be able to make a claim.

Many providers have said that they will only pay out if the airline, holiday provider or credit card provider won’t refund you so you’ll need to go to them first before approaching your travel insurer.

Before claiming the costs on your travel insurance, you’ll need to try to get the money back from your card provider first.

You will only be able to claim a refund through your credit card if the holiday provider has cancelled your trip and refuses to refund you.

You won’t be able to make a claim if you choose to terminate it, even if quarantine rules change and you can’t go any more.

Credit card payments of between £100 and £30,000 are covered under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

This means where you don’t get the service you paid for, eg. your trip is called off, your credit card provider is jointly liable and you can reclaim costs from it.

To start a claim, you need to contact your credit card provider directly.

For flights and hotels booked by debit card you may be able to claim a refund via the similar Chargeback scheme if your provider has cancelled your booking.

This also applies to credit card bookings of under £100.

As with Section 75, Chargeback can be used to reclaim cash for goods and services you didn’t receive.

But unlike Section 75, it’s not a legal requirement so there’s no guarantee you’ll get your money back.

To start a Chargeback claim, you need to contact your card provider within 120 days of the transaction.