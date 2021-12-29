The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, according to her biographer, was full of twists and turns.

After a trial that defied all expectations, the British socialite has received her verdict.

On several fronts, the long-awaited trial of the woman closest to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein defied expectations.

On Wednesday, a US jury found Maxwell guilty on five of six counts of assisting late financier Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing teenage girls.

The United States vs. Ghislaine Maxwell case was supposed to last six weeks, but the million-dollar-a-month lawyers only lasted four.

We also didn’t get the star-studded cast we were promised.

There was talk of subpoenaing Prince Andrew before the trial.

That did not occur.

Ghislaine, who turned 60 on Christmas Day, declined to testify.

And Epstein, the disgraced financier at the center of the heinous story, only appeared as Banquo’s ghost.

Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Kevin Spacey, Alan Dershowitz, US Senator George Mitchell, and “Princess” Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, all received a name check – by “Lolita Express” pilots Larry Visoski and David Rodgers and in the flight logs entered in evidence – but they were not present in the Manhattan courtroom.

Only four of the 150 victims who received compensation from the disgraced financier’s estate were called to testify, but their emotional testimonies were heartbreaking.

It was difficult not to feel sorry for them as the abuse’s effects were repeated in public.

As Maxwell drew on the Harvey Weinstein playbook for her defense strategy – one that had failed miserably for him – it was implied that they were only in it for the money, that their memory was faulty, or that they had simply made up their stories during cross-examination.

Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew’s main accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, were all not summoned.

However, in the civil case against Prince Andrew, which is set to be heard next summer, she will be the center of attention.

She could also face a second Maxwell trial on two outstanding perjury charges stemming from depositions given by the British socialite in a civil case brought by Giuffre in 2015.

The defense, too, came up short.

They had 35 people lined up to testify.

Nine people showed up.

Professor Elizabeth was the star of the show.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.