Unless the royal family settles out of court, the trial of Prince Andrew will cause the Queen’massive embarrassment,’ according to experts.

According to a Royal expert, Prince Andrew is likely to pay off rape accuser Virginia Roberts to avoid further embarrassment for The Queen.

Leading commentator Phil Dampier told Infosurhoy that the Duke of York will try to settle the case out of court.

Andrew, who is described as The Queen’s favorite son, is “finished,” according to the author, and will most likely lose his military patronages.

It comes as a judge ruled against Andrew today after he tried to use a (dollar)500,000 backroom deal between Virginia and paedo Jeffrey Epstein to stop the legal action against him.

The Duke is being sued for allegedly abusing his accuser when she was only 17 years old.

The Duke’s reputation is already in tatters due to questions about his friendship with twisted couple Epstein and his “pimp” Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew vehemently denies all charges leveled against him, claiming he has no recollection of ever meeting Virginia.

“This is very bad news for him,” Mr Dampier told Infosurhoy, “because it means he’ll probably have to settle outside of court, as 97 percent of civil cases in America do.”

“There’s always the risk that if he settles with Virginia Roberts, someone else will emerge and make a similar claim, but that’s a risk he’ll have to take.”

“I can’t see any other way out now without causing massive embarrassment to the Royal Family and The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee [year],” he continued.

“Which they’ll want to avoid.”

I don’t think they’ll say anything publicly; I believe it’ll all be handled privately, but his lawyers seem to have hinted that an out-of-court settlement might be their only option.

“And I think that’s pretty much his only option now – he could go to court and fight it, but he’d have to take the risk that if he loses, it’ll cost him even more.”

Andrew’s lawyers presented their case to have the long-awaited lawsuit dismissed more than a week ago.

And today, just after 2.15pm, the bombshell announcement was made after eight days of deliberation.

The following is what we know about the case:

The case is the most serious legal action against a member of the Royal family in recent memory, and it follows years of allegations against the Duke of Edinburgh.

“I think he’s done as a working Royal,” Mr Dampier told Infosurhoy.

“It was suggested that he return this year to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.