The trillions after the virus crisis

Whe continue with the world? It’s hard to believe, but the question is actually much older than the new corona virus. Is it worth it, so many are still asking themselves, to create a better, more climate-friendly world for an unbelievable amount of money if we don’t even know what will come later? The here and now is much more important than what can only be expected in the future. But we have long since reached the “later” in the corona crisis.

For decades, warnings were given that the strikes were getting closer with the first corona epidemics, but nobody wanted to spend more money on supplies of masks, protective clothing and equipment. Vaccine development could be much further. Now we are experiencing how the states have to loot their coffers: $ 1.2 trillion from Washington, soon a trillion euros from Berlin, the economic drive for self-preservation makes many things possible. Everyone knows it’s about survival. Perhaps this is also the appropriate time to open the big bill for the second virulent human problem. A loss of $ 150 to nearly $ 800 trillion by 2100, or $ 10 trillion annually, could accumulate if the Paris climate agreement’s national climate targets are not met by the end of this century and climate damage is not avoided.

In return, between $ 120 and $ 600 trillion could be made up despite high initial investment if the world continues to aggressively convert to energy-saving, climate-neutral economies and remains well below two degrees warming. It is true that everything has been calculated in a similar way many times, and it is not much of a gain if the energy experts who open this calculation – country by country – in “Nature Communications” now grandly use their approach as a “strategy for self-preservation” describe. But maybe it will convince one or the other of the opponents of prevention when he learns that this predictive bill is not drawn up in Washington or Berlin, but in Beijing.