The true meaning of Glasgow’s coat of arms and the poem that accompanies it

The true meaning of Glasgow’s coat of arms, as well as the poem that goes with it

We’ve all heard the rhyme about the fish who never swam and the bell who never rang, but do you know the backstory?

Many of us are familiar with Glasgow’s coat of arms, but few are aware of its history.

Although this is a fairly standard medley of images – a bird, a bell, a fish, and a tree – each one serves a purpose.

Have you ever wondered how it all started? Come on in…

The coat of arms was not created until the nineteenth century.

Lord Lyon granted the city’s patent in 1866, and it was the first time it was used.

Glasgow was able to bring together symbols from the city’s beginnings in that year and create something that still represents the city today.

The legends surrounding Saint Mungo, Glasgow’s patron saint, are responsible for all four symbols depicted in the coat of arms.

St Mungo, the founder of the monastery that is now Glasgow Cathedral, died in 603 and his feast day was set for January 13th.

The stories and legends of St Mungo’s time can vary depending on how far back in history he lived.

The following short poem, which depicts his relationship with Glasgow, is remembered by most people:

There’s the tree that never grew, and then there’s the tree that never grew.

There’s the bird who never flew, and then there’s the bird who never flew at all.

There’s the fish that never swam, and there’s the fish that never swam.

There’s the unanswered bell.

Each symbol, taken one at a time, refers to a legend from St Mungo’s life in Glasgow or his education prior to founding the monastery.

At the beginning of the sixth century, St Mungo is said to have been born in Culross, on the north bank of the Forth River.

He received his education at St Serf’s in Fife.

His mentor at St Serf renamed him Mungo, or dear friend, after he was renamed Kentigern, or High Lord, due to his fondness for the soon-to-be saint.

Mungo completed his training and arrived in what is now Glasgow in the year 550.

The tree is the rhyme’s first symbol, and it refers to a story from St Mungo’s early days.

St Mungo was said to have been tasked with keeping an eye on a fire in the refectory.

