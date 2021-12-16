The truth about disability benefits: ‘This system is killing people.’

Richard Butchins reveals the devastating impact on people’s mental and physical health in a shocking new documentary.

Joy Dove reads a Mother’s Day card from her daughter, Jodey Whiting, at her home in County Durham. “To the best mam in the world ever,” the card reads.

“She expressed her affection, and that’s what I miss,” Joy says.

“I have a lot of her pictures in my room.”

It’ll never be able to resurrect her.”

Jodey committed suicide in 2017 after her benefits were terminated due to her failure to appear for a capability assessment while ill with pneumonia.

She had a variety of physical and mental health issues, including a curvature of the spine and a cyst on the brain, and took 23 tablets per day.

The 42-year-old was in the morgue when her mother received a letter stating that her daughter was fit to work.

“They never saw her face, and she never went to a doctor,” Joy says.

“I’m disgusted by this.”

Jodey’s story is just one of many told in The Truth About Disability Benefits, a new Channel 4 Dispatches documentary.

The documentary, filmed and presented by disabled filmmaker Richard Butchins, looks into a series of unexpected deaths, including suicide, among disabled benefit claimants, and looks into how Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) failures may have played a role.

Butchins couldn’t find any information on suicide and benefits, so he created his own, working with the Centre for Welfare Reform to create a survey that was sent to 80,000 claimants.

The data is only shared with i.

13 percent of the 3,500 people who responded said they attempted suicide as a result of dealing with the DWP. A third said it caused them to plan suicide, and 61% said the system’s implementation caused them to have suicidal thoughts.

“What it tells us is that there are a lot more people out there who are killing themselves and attempting to kill themselves as a result of the way this system is implemented than is officially acknowledged,” Butchins says.

“These numbers reveal an underlying disregard for people’s lives, which I find deeply disturbing.”

Since 2008, when Employment and Support Allowance was introduced, Butchins has been aware of “a sort of constant background rumble of serious harms.”

