The truth about Prince Harry’s biggest gripes, from his ‘painful’ childhood to a millionaire’s’money struggles’ and a security dispute

Despite quitting the Royal Family, Prince Harry’s tone-deaf moaning has resurfaced in the news after he incredibly threatened legal action for being denied police protection.

Piers Morgan, a Sun columnist, today dubbed the 37-year-old the “petulant prince,” calling him a “shameless, deluded, woefully-entitled hypocrite.”

After claiming his own team was “compromised,” Harry requested Metropolitan police bodyguards while traveling in the UK.

An ex-Met chief slammed the remarks, saying he was “imagining scenarios that don’t exist.”

As Harry causes yet another uproar, we recall his most vexing complaints and put them under the microscope with a royal expert.

Last year, Harry blamed his “pain and suffering” on his father.

He claimed that Prince Charles “treated me the way he was treated,” implying that he was referring to his father’s treatment by the Queen and the late Prince Philip.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, disagreed, telling The Sun that his remarks were merely a “publicity stunt” to garner more attention.

She emphasized their positive relationship, citing instances such as when Harry guest-edited Radio 4’s Today show in 2017.

The royal invited his father, whom he addressed as “pa,” and Angela said they “talked very lovingly as father and son” during an interview.

He also explained that he invited Meghan to Sandringham for the Royals’ Christmas because they were “the family she never had” after they got engaged that same year.

“Why do that if they’re such a rotten family?” Angela continued. “He’s reconstructing his own life to be a victim.”

Being a member of the Royal Family, according to Harry, is “like being in the Truman Show,” a 1998 film in which the protagonist’s entire life is a TV show.

Harry’s claim that he was pursued by “the prying eyes of the media,” according to Angela, who wrote Harry: Conversations With The Prince, is false.

“Harry and Meghan were left alone on their honeymoon,” she explained, “and they’ve had a lot of private vacations.”

“Now they’re constantly requesting publicity.”

They wouldn’t have gotten so much attention if they hadn’t been on podcasts and TV shows the entire time.

“There’s also talk that Meghan and Harry are leaking details of Harry’s conversations with Royals, which seems hypocritical.”

Harry said he “would never have had the chance” to ride his two-year-old son Archie on the back of his bicycle.

It was part of his claim that after he left, he would have more privacy and less press intrusion in Los Angeles…

