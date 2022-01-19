The Tunisian judiciary has charged 19 people with “election crimes.”

The Tunisian judiciary has charged 19 people with “electoral crimes.”

Four former premiers and politicians are among the defendants.

On Wednesday, the Tunisian judiciary referred 19 people to trial for “election violations,” including Rachid Ghannouchi, the leader of the Ennahda movement, and former President Moncef Marzouki.

The defendants were referred “for committing electoral crimes during the 2019 elections, such as the use of illegal electoral propaganda through social media and propaganda during the electoral silence period,” according to a statement issued by the Court of First Instance’s Information and Communication Office.

Nabil Karoui, the head of the Heart of Tunisia party and a presidential candidate in 2019, and former Defense Minister Abdelkarim Zubaidi are among those mentioned in the statement.

Four former prime ministers are among them: Youssef Chahed, Elyes Fakhfakh, Mehdi Jomaa, and Hamadi Jebali.

The court’s decision is based on the Court of Accounts’ report on the upcoming early presidential elections in 2019.

“Ghannouchi was not a candidate in the 2019 presidential elections,” Riadh Chouaibi, the Ennahda movement’s adviser, told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday. “There is no justification for this procedure against him.”

On July 25, last year, Tunisian President Kais Saied deposed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority.

While he claims his “exceptional measures” are intended to “save” the country, critics accuse him of planning a coup.

*In Ankara, Bassel Barakat wrote this article.