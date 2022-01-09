The Turkish and Russian presidents talk over the phone about regional issues.

The Turkish and Russian presidents speak on the phone about regional issues.

Russia’s proposals for various security guarantees from the US and NATO are discussed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin.

MOSCOW (Sputnik)

According to Turkish presidential sources and a Kremlin statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday to discuss regional and international issues.

According to the Kremlin, the two leaders discussed Moscow’s security guarantees proposals to the US and NATO.

Security guarantees, Russia said, could help defuse tensions in Ukraine, where a Russian military buildup along the border has prompted warnings from the US and NATO.

Various regional issues, including the Caucasus, Syria, and Libya, were also discussed at the meeting, according to the statement.

Russia has recently been mentioned as a potential location for normalization talks between Turkiye and Armenia, a Caucasus country.

During the phone call, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Russia’s and Turkiye’s mutually beneficial partnership.