The Turkish Central Bank’s recent actions will result in lower inflation, according to President Erdogan.

‘Recent events have demonstrated that all of our citizens should place their trust in the Turkish lira,’ says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to Turkey’s president, recent actions by the Turkish Central Bank and the country’s new economic model will result in lower inflation.

As of 15.00 Turkish local time (1200 GMT) on Friday, bank deposits in Turkey using the local lira currency had grown 23.8 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)2.2 billion) since the country’s new economic plan was announced, and the amount continues to grow, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told local broadcaster ATV.

These developments demonstrated that all Turkish citizens should have faith in the lira, he added, referring to a new measure announced Monday in which Turkey will compensate lira depositors for foreign currency fluctuations while encouraging citizens to move their assets to Turkish lira-based assets.

Erdogan said that Turkish citizens have two guarantees, one from the Turkish Central Bank and the other from the Treasury, when it comes to the new FX-protected Turkish lira deposits.

Erdogan emphasized that the new instrument was created to ensure financial stability and that it is not in violation of the Constitution.

“Foreign exchange rates will stabilize in a very short period of time,” he predicted, implying an end to the lira’s recent price fluctuations.

Erdogan claimed that the opposition and its allies want the Turkish lira to be pegged to the US dollar and the euro.

The Turkish lira has risen sharply since Erdogan announced new financial options for Turkish lira savings accounts late Monday night.

According to official data, the dollar’s value against the Turkish lira fell from 18.36 on Monday to 10.23 on Thursday, a 44.3 percent drop.

At 21.25 Turkish local time (1825 GMT) on Friday, it was 10.72.