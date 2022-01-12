The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 15,000 migrants who have been forced into the sea by Greece.

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 15,000 migrants who have been pushed into the sea by Greece.

Last year, the Turkish Coast Guard rescued 15,174 undocumented migrants who had been pushed into the sea by Greek security forces.

Izmir rescued 6,595 irregular migrants, while Mugla rescued 2,945, Aydin rescued 2,909, Canakkale rescued 1,570, Balikesir rescued 1,126, and Antalya rescued 29.

The bodies of 15 irregular migrants were discovered last year.

Irregular migrants fleeing civil war and turmoil in their home countries embark on a journey of hope to a better life in Europe, but they are met with ill-treatment by Greek forces at sea.

Greek forces seize the migrants’ belongings before pushing them back into Turkish territorial waters, where they dismantle their rubber boats, life rafts, and engines.

In the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas, Turkish Coast Guard command teams save irregular migrants in perilous situations.