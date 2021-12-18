The Turkish defense minister has slammed the Assad regime’s’meaningless’ statement.

The Assad regime’s’meaningless’ statement is condemned by Turkey’s defense chief.

Turkey’s territorial integrity had been a focus of the statement.

Turkey’s HATAY

Turkey’s defense minister reacted on Friday to a statement by Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime’s so-called People’s Assembly that targeted Turkey’s territorial integrity.

“We’ve been hearing some reckless and meaningless statements about our province of Hatay,” Hulusi Akar said, adding that these statements have no value.

Akar made the remarks during military inspections in the southern Hatay province with top commanders of the navy, ground, and air forces.

“We are not looking at anyone’s land,” he said, adding that history can teach us what happened to those who looked at Turkey’s land.

“We strongly reject the impertinent and unlawful statement targeting the territorial integrity of our country made by the regime’s so-called People’s Assembly, which lacks democratic legitimacy and under no circumstances represents the Syrian people,” the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said Turkey had perseverance and determination to respond to contemptible aspirations against its homeland and national interests, stressing that such statements were “signs of the regime’s delusional impasse” persecuting its own people for years.

Ali Murat Alhas wrote the piece and contributed to it.