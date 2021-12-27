The Turkish defense minister holds talks with Bosnian officials.

In a speech in Sarajevo, Turkish Foreign Minister Hulusi Akar emphasized Turkey’s commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s stability and territorial integrity.

Turkey’s national defense minister met with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Presidential Council members on Monday.

During his official visit to Sarajevo, Hulusi Akar met with Zeljko Komsic, a Croat member and current chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as Serb member Milorad Dodik and Bosniak member Sefik Dzaferovic.

During the meeting, Akar emphasized Turkey’s commitment to the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, stating that it is Turkey’s responsibility to continue all forms of cooperation, including defense and security.

Akar went on to say that Turkey has provided a wide range of assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina, emphasizing Turkey’s commitment to ensuring the future peace and prosperity that the Bosnian and Herzegovina people deserve.

Akar then went to the Turkish Embassy in Sarajevo to learn more about the diplomatic mission’s operations.