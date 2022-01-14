The Turkish delegation wishes to represent Turkey’s historical role in Latin America.

According to a senior lawmaker, a parliamentary delegation will attend the Parlatino general assembly on February 10-12.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to the head of a Turkish parliamentary delegation, they want to represent Turkiye’s historical mission and vision in Latin America.

“For many years, we have been working in Latin America to bring our relations to a certain level, both economically and politically.”

We want to represent the Ottoman Empire’s historical mission and vision in those geographies,” Ali Sahin, a senior Turkish lawmaker, told Anadolu Agency.

The Latin American Parliament (Parlatino) is a permanent regional body made up of Latin American and Caribbean countries.

The Turkish delegation will attend the Parlatino’s general assembly in Panama on February 10-12 as an observer, according to Sahin.

“We want to give Turkiye’s Latin American foreign policy axis a parliamentary dimension,” he said.

He stated that they would look into how Turkiye and Latin American countries could cooperate in economic, political, and cultural areas.

“With the internet age and new technologies, we now live in a time when all borders and distances have vanished.”

It is impossible for us to remain silent and indifferent to the geography of Latin America and the American continent in this period when borders have vanished,” he said.

‘We’ll meet Anatolian Armenians,’ says the group.

Sahin, who is from the southeastern Gaziantep province, mentioned that there were Armenians in Latin America with roots in Anatolia.

“We’re going to join forces with them and try to turn the page,” he said.

They conducted research on Armenians in many Latin American countries, particularly Argentina, according to Sahin.

“The majority of them are Anatolian.”

We’ll make a cultural effort to meet and reconnect with them as part of this process,” he said.