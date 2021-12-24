The Turkish-Georgian relationship is 100 years old this year.

With the centennial anniversary of Turkey-Georgia relations approaching, bilateral cooperation between the two countries is growing in a variety of areas, including trade.

Turkey’s relations with Georgia date back to the Turkish War of Independence, which began after World War I.

To improve relations with the Democratic Republic of Georgia and to keep a better eye on events in the Caucasus, Col.

On October 1, Kazim Dirik was named “extraordinary representative of the Turkish government” in Tbilisi.

Simon Mdivani, Georgia’s first ambassador to Ankara, presented his letter of credentials to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, then-speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly and founder of the Republic of Turkey in 1923, on August 8, 1921.

The Soviet Union occupied Georgia in 1921, just three years after it was established, and the Democratic Republic of Georgia collapsed.

The initial acknowledgement

Georgia declared independence on April 9, 1991, following the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

On December 1, Turkey was the first country to recognize Georgia’s independence.

Turkey-Georgia relations began to develop steadily after Georgia’s independence.

On May 21, 1992, the two countries signed a protocol establishing diplomatic relations, and on July 30, 1992, they signed the Friendship, Cooperation, and Good Neighbour Agreement.

Aside from agreements on the development of Turkey-Georgia relations, many agreements in political, economic, cultural, and other fields have been signed between the two countries so far.

In accordance with the protocol signed on May 31, 2011, and which took effect on December 1, 2011,

Citizens of the two countries were allowed to travel to each other’s countries without needing a passport on October 10, 2011, but only with a national identity card.

Accord on Free Trade

Since 1991, the expansion of relations between Ankara and Tbilisi has aided the growth of bilateral trade.

The Turkey-Georgia free trade agreement was signed in Tbilisi on Nov.

The law was enacted on November 21, 2007, and it went into effect on November 22, 2007.

Turkey is currently Georgia’s largest trading partner.

Turkey was Georgia’s largest commercial partner last year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics of Georgia, with over (dollar)1.59 billion.

Turkish firms are continuing to do so as well.

