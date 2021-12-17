The Turkish parliament has approved the budget for the year 2022.

The Turkish parliament has approved the budget for 2022.

After a 12-day marathon debate in parliament, lawmakers approve the budget.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Following a 12-day marathon session, the Turkish parliament passed the government’s budget for 2022 late Friday.

The budget passed with 327 votes in favor and 197 votes against in the 582-seat general assembly, according to Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop.

The budget was approved by lawmakers from the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Budget expenditures were estimated to be 1.750 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)104.9 billion), while budget revenues were estimated to be 1.472 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)88.2 billion).

The budget deficit for the coming year is expected to be 278 billion Turkish liras (roughly US$16,66 billion).

The budget for 2022 will be the 20th for the ruling AK Party, which has been in power for nearly two decades, and the third under the new presidential system of government.