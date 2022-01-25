The Turkish parliament speaker denounced the Houthi attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The Turkish parliament speaker has condemned Houthi attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Mustafa Sentop wishes those injured in recent Houthi attacks “immediate recovery.”

ANKARA (Turkey)

The speaker of Turkiye’s parliament condemned recent Houthi rebel attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks on Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and the southern part of Saudi Arabia, which were carried out with ballistic missiles.

“I wish those injured in these attacks a speedy recovery,” tweeted Mustafa Sentop.

The UAE Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday that it had intercepted two ballistic missiles fired at its territory by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

It was the second Houthi attack on the UAE in as many days, following a strike on a fuel depot in Abu Dhabi last week that killed three people and set fire to a building near the country’s international airport.

Two foreigners were injured a day earlier when Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile that landed in an industrial zone in the southwestern Jazan region, Saudi Arabia said.

Since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

The situation has gotten worse as a Saudi-led coalition aims to restore Yemen’s government.

Yemen now has one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of Yemenis, or about 30 million people, requiring aid and protection.

According to UN estimates, over 13 million people are at risk of going hungry.