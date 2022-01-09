The Turkish president expresses his support for Kazakhstan.

In a phone conversation with Kazakhstan’s president, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is closely monitoring the situation in the Central Asian country, which has been rocked by protests.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

In a phone call with his Kazakh counterpart on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed solidarity with the people of Kazakhstan, who are protesting rising fuel prices.

According to Turkiye’s Communications Directorate, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that Turkiye is closely monitoring the situation and stands in solidarity with the country.

“Our president expressed his desire for a new government in Kazakhstan to be established as soon as possible to end the country’s tensions in a phone call to Tokayev,” the statement continued.

Erdogan, as the term president of the Organization of Turkic States, has been calling member state leaders to discuss the situation in Kazakhstan.

On Jan. 1, protests erupted in western Kazakhstan.

2 over an increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, later spread to other parts of the Central Asian country, eventually reaching the entire country.

In the commercial capital Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region, a state of emergency was declared to ensure public safety.

Tokayev also approved the government’s resignation.

He sought assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military alliance, which agreed to send an unspecified number of peacekeepers.