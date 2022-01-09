The Turkish president is present at the groundbreaking of a new high-speed rail line.

The Turkish president attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new high-speed rail line.

According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye’s railway network has grown to over 13,000 kilometers in the last 20 years.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkiye inaugurated a high-speed rail line connecting two of its central provinces on Saturday, with the president of the country in attendance.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking in Karaman province, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of the line’s other terminus in Konya, said that his government had renewed nearly all of the rail lines built since the Ottoman Empire’s days, totaling nearly 11,000 kilometers.

The Turkish president said there were plans to extend the country’s newest rail line further east to the southern province of Osmaniye, over 260 kilometers, due to additional railways built over the last two decades.

He also mentioned plans to extend an existing railway line from Ankara to the eastern province of Sivas to make it an “international route” by extending it to the country’s eastern border.

A separate high-speed line connecting Istanbul to the Bulgarian border crossing of Kapikule will be “very important, especially for our exports,” Erdogan said, while also providing details on other lines in the works.

In Karaman, the opening of a medical and dental faculty, as well as public housing, was also commemorated.

Erdogan went on to address the provincial advisory council of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, where he announced that the Konya-Karaman line would be free for a week.