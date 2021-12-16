The Turkish president is presented with the credentials of two new envoys.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with newly appointed envoys from Libya and the United Arab Emirates at the presidential complex.

Zehra Nur Duz is a writer who lives in the United Arab Emirates.

ANKARA (AA) – On Wednesday in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received new ambassadors from Libya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At the presidential complex, Libyan Ambassador Mustafa Elgelaib and UAE Ambassador Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri presented their letters of credentials to Erdogan separately.