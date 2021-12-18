The Turkish president is scheduled to visit Qatar for a two-day official visit.

The Turkish president is scheduled to visit Qatar for two days.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Monday, Turkey’s president will arrive in Doha, Qatar’s capital, for a two-day official visit to attend the seventh meeting of the two countries’ Supreme Strategic Committee.

The visit of Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Dec.

The visit takes place on the invitation of Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to a statement issued by Turkey’s Communications Directorate on Sunday.

The Strategic Committee meeting, which will be co-chaired by Erdogan and Al Thani with the participation of the relevant ministers, will review bilateral relations in all dimensions, and steps that can be taken to deepen cooperation will be discussed, according to the statement.

The meetings will also cover regional and international issues, according to the statement, which also includes the signing of various agreements and memorandums of understanding.

Ankara and Doha have strong ties, particularly since Saudi Arabia and others imposed a blockade on the Gulf country in 2017.

In recent years, the two countries’ military and economic ties have grown stronger.

In 2020, the Turkish capital of Ankara hosted the sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.