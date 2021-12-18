The Turkish president pays tribute to Portugal’s late leader.

The late Portuguese leader is remembered by Turkey’s president.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasizes the importance of Jorge Sampaio in Portugal’s democratic history in a video message.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Monday, Turkey’s president remembered Jorge Sampaio, Portugal’s late president and the UN Alliance of Civilizations’ first high representative.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his deep sorrow for Sampaio’s death in a video message sent to a memorial ceremony at UN Headquarters in New York to honor him. Sampaio died in September.

Erdogan expressed his condolences to Sampaio’s family, the Portuguese people, and the United Nations community, emphasizing that Sampaio was a remarkable statesman who played a pivotal role in Portugal’s democratic history.

The Turkish leader said he would never forget Sampaio’s support for the strengthening of friendship and cooperation between Turkey and Portugal during his presidency.

Erdogan recalled how he and then-Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero launched the Alliance of Civilizations initiative in 2005, with Sampaio serving as the organization’s first high representative.

Sampaio “strove to transform the Alliance of Civilizations into a structure that would serve international peace,” according to Erdogan.

“At a time when Islamophobia, racism, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia are on the rise, the Alliance of Civilizations’ vision and values are more important than ever.”

“We sowed the seeds of this initiative 16 years ago, and it now offers an important way out of the world’s crises,” Erdogan stated.

“With these sentiments, I honor Mr.

“I pay my respects to Sampaio and extend my condolences to his family, loved ones, and the Alliance of Civilizations community,” he continued.

Seda Sevencan wrote the article.