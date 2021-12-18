The Turkish president wields significant regional and international power, according to the Kremlin.

Russia would be grateful if Turkey could persuade Ukraine to implement the 2014 Minsk Protocol, according to a Russian spokesman.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

Dmitriy Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “significant influence in regional and international affairs” on Wednesday.

At a daily press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said that if Erdogan could use his clout to persuade Kyiv to implement the 2014 Minsk Protocol, Russia would be grateful.

He added that this issue could be discussed during Friday’s phone call between Russian and Turkish presidents.

“What if Mr.

If Erdogan can use his influence, which is undeniable both regionally and globally in many ways, to encourage Kyiv to begin fulfilling its obligations under the Minsk package of measures, the Paris agreements, and so on, that would be welcome,” the spokesman said.

Long-standing tensions stemming from Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea have been exacerbated by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern border region of Donbas, as well as a Russian military buildup denounced by the West.

In the midst of the build-up, Russia has accused Ukraine of provocations, which Kyiv refutes.

Accords of Minsk

The Minsk agreements were signed to put an end to the pro-Russian separatists’ and Kyiv’s ongoing conflict.

The agreements included a regional cease-fire, prisoner exchanges, and the Kyiv administration’s approval of a constitutional amendment giving Donbass special status.

On the other hand, pro-Russian separatists were supposed to pull their weapons back from the Ukrainian-Russian border.

The implementation of the agreements has been hampered, however, because both sides accuse each other of violating the cease-fire.