The Turkish president wishes his Azerbaijani counterpart a happy birthday.

Turkish President Erdogan commemorates the birthday of his Azerbaijani counterpart.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan sends a video message to AZTV, an Azerbaijani television station.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on his 60th birthday in a phone call on Friday.

Erdogan also sent a video message to an Azerbaijani television station, AZTV, on the occasion.

“I congratulate Mr. President of Azerbaijan, my dear brother, on his inauguration as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

“On the occasion of his name day, Ilham Aliyev,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan claimed that under Aliyev’s leadership, Azerbaijan achieved an “epic victory” in its just effort to end Armenia’s nearly 30-year occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region in just 44 days.

Erdogan said Aliyev’s “sincerity” has greatly contributed to “the fact that the brotherhood between our countries is at its peak,” noting that Aliyev has made great efforts to develop relations between Ankara and Baku in every field.

“Hopefully, the connection between Nakhchivan and the rest of Azerbaijan will be established in the coming period, and the two brothers will embrace once more,” Erdogan said, referring to the Nakchivan autonomous exclave in western Azerbaijan.

The Zangezur corridor, which will be built in the aftermath of last year’s Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which saw Azerbaijan liberate 300 settlements from Armenian occupation, will connect Nakhcivan to western Azerbaijan.

“The quality of Turkey-Azerbaijan cooperation as a guarantee of regional prosperity and stability will be strengthened as a result of all of these joint steps and projects,” he added.

The Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh (Upper Karabakh), which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven surrounding regions in 1991.

Azerbaijan liberated several cities and villages from Armenian occupation during a 44-day war last year.