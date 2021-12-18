The Turkish Red Crescent has dispatched humanitarian aid to the Belarus-Poland border.

An aid truck carrying heaters, mattresses, blankets, pillows, sleeping bags, and hygiene kits sets out from Istanbul to assist migrants along the border.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The Turkish Red Crescent announced on Saturday that it had sent a shipment of humanitarian aid to the Belarusian-Polish border to aid in the migrant crisis there.

Heaters, mattresses, blankets, pillows, sleeping bags, and hygiene kits were loaded onto a truck and sent from Istanbul to Belarus.

According to a statement, new shipments will be planned in response to demand.

Turkish Red Crescent Deputy General Managers Alper Kucuk and Ibrahim Ozer, as well as International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Secretary General Jagan Chapagain and IFRC Europe Director Birgitte Bischoff Ebbesen, were in attendance at the humanitarian aid sending ceremony.

As the weather gets colder, up to 2,000 people are stranded at Belarus’ Bruzgi border crossing into Poland, without housing and in deplorable conditions.

The EU countries bordering Belarus – Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland – have reported a significant increase in irregular crossings since August.

In 2021, over 8,000 people attempted to enter the EU through the Belarusian-EU border, up from only 150 the previous year.

Belarus, according to the EU, contacts potential travelers through ostensibly official channels, such as diplomatic missions and travel agencies, and entices them to visit Belarus by offering visas.

They are allegedly then led to the European Union’s border.

The EU imposed a new round of sanctions on Belarus on Thursday in response to the migration crisis, targeting the country’s national airline and tourism companies among others.

Jeyhun Aliyev wrote the piece.