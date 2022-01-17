The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African-American men who served in the military.

Who were the Tuskegee Airmen and what did they do?

During World War II, the Tuskegee Airmen were a predominantly African-American military pilots group.

On January 16, 2022, Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, passed away.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American military pilots and airmen to serve in the US Army Air Corps (AAC) during WWII.

They received their training at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama, and their efforts aided in the eventual integration of the US military.

The Airmen had flown over 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa by the end of WWII.

Executive Order 9981, signed by President Harry Truman in 1948, desegregated the US Armed Forces.

By 2007, former President George W. Bush had awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to over 300 of the original Tuskegee Airmen.

The Tuskegee pilots were such an inspiration to Americans that former President Barack Obama once wrote, “The path heroes like the Tuskegee Airmen trail-blazed made my career in public service possible.”

Brigadier General Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, died in his sleep on January 16, 2022.

He was 102 years old when he died.

McGee served in the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and World War II.

He flew over 409 combat missions and spent over 30 years in the military.

He received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.

McGee was awarded the Meritorious Service to Aviation Award by the National Business Aviation Association in 2012.

The National Aviation Hall of Fame inducted him in 2011.

McGee’s three children, ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild survive him.

He was frequently described as a gentle soul with a “humble nature” who “saw positivity everywhere.”

McGee died with “his right hand over his heart, and was smiling serenely,” according to his youngest daughter, Yvonne, in a statement released by his family.

