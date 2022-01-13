The Twitter ban in Nigeria has been lifted.

The ban was imposed on June 4 after a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari was removed from Twitter.

Nigeria announced late Wednesday that a ban on the microblogging and social networking service Twitter that had been in place since June 4 had been lifted.

The government had lifted the suspension of Twitter’s operations, according to Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, director general of the National Information Technology Development Agency, in a statement.

According to Abdullahi’s statement, the government’s talks with Twitter have yielded positive results.

Twitter has agreed to act in a way that respects Nigerian culture, history, and laws, according to the statement.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet, in which he addressed secessionists in threatening remarks, was deleted by Twitter, prompting the government to block the social media platform.