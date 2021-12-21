Terrorism in China and Russia can be stopped, but only if Global Britain believes in the power of freedom.

This long-termist approach won’t pay off right away, but it’s all the more reason for Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to try.

The “elections” in Hong Kong this weekend have drawn a depressing new line for the Chinese dictatorship’s expansionist ambitions.

The ballot, dubbed “controversial” by the BBC, was at best a semblance of democracy.

On top of years of intimidation and repression, the number of seats up for election was reduced, only candidates who passed a loyalty test to Beijing were allowed to run, and activists were arrested for encouraging citizens not to vote.

Many of their compatriots, of course, have already voted with their feet, fleeing their hijacked home for a new life in the United Kingdom, the United States, and elsewhere.

We don’t know if this is the pinnacle of the Chinese Communist Party’s power, but there are reasons to believe it isn’t.

Beijing clearly wants to go much further, both in terms of seizing direct control of more territory and in terms of intimidating other countries into silence or submission.

Lithuania is the newest victim of China’s belligerent foreign policy.

Lithuania is being punished economically for engaging in diplomatic talks with Taiwan – not even formal recognition, just contact – with Lithuanian imports being blocked at Chinese customs.

Hong Kong’s demise is only one front in the ongoing struggle between freedom and tyranny.

Russia continues to threaten Ukraine – not with invasion, as is frequently misreported, but with additional invasion, on top of the 2014 invasion.

Based on its previous performance, the Kremlin hopes to adopt such an aggressive stance that Kiev’s western allies will press for a negotiated “peace” that will reward Russia with even more spoils as a reward for violating previous agreements.

It’s worked before, and Putin’s gangster state, like any other protection racketeer, is confident that it will work again.

Meanwhile, a Berlin court sentenced an assassin for a murder that occurred in the city last weekend.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

